'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34
What's the story
Actor RJ Mitte, who is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad, has died. He was 34. He reportedly died by suicide. A statement to Page Six read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."
Career highlights
His role in 'Breaking Bad'
Mitte was best known for his role as Walter White Jr. on AMC's award-winning series Breaking Bad.
His representative added, "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."
Beyond acting, he was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.
Philanthropy
Mitte was also the president of the Mitte Foundation
Mitte's representative revealed, "He also served as president of the Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities."
"At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones."
Personal life
His last appearance was on a podcast
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three, Mitte served as a Screen Actors Guild spokesperson for actors with disabilities.
In October 2025, he announced his engagement to Kennedy Suarez.
His last appearance was on the inspirational podcast Stauros Entertainment on October 2, where he discussed his role in the film Talking to Strangers.
He is survived by his fiancée, Suarez, his mother Dyna Mitte, and his sister Lacianne Carriere.