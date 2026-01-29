'Bridgerton': Luke Thompson shares Benedict's Season 4 struggle
Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, says his character's big challenge this season is learning to "love someone specifically" instead of just being a "general love bomb."
He told PEOPLE that Benedict is used to giving everyone a little piece of himself but struggles to go deeper with one person.
What's new for Benedict?
Season 4 will dive into Benedict's journey as he tries to open up and fully commit to Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha).
Their story kicks off at his mother's masquerade ball, where Sophie appears in disguise.
After an encounter and some dramatic moments, Benedict has to figure out what it really means to give his heart to just one person.
Doing things his own way
Thompson also shared that he skipped advice from past Bridgerton leads, saying every season has its own vibe.
The season centers on Benedict and Sophie Baek's romance and is set in Regency-era London.