'Bridgerton' S4 trailer: Benedict and Sophie's story takes center stage
Netflix just dropped the Bridgerton Season 4 trailer, and this time it's all about Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his new love interest, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).
The season opens with a lavish masquerade ball thrown by Violet, where Benedict meets Sophie for the first time—and his mother Violet gives him an ultimatum about marriage at the ball.
Trailer teases romance, art, and a dash of mystery
The trailer shows instant sparks between Benedict and Sophie as she leaves behind a glove at the ball.
We also get glimpses of Benedict exploring his passion for art while their romance unfolds.
It wraps up with the line: "True love wears no mask."
Part 1 hits Netflix on January 29.
Luke Thompson shared that the season will spend a full eight episodes digging into who Benedict is.
A Cinderella twist and returning favorites
Season 4 follows Julia Quinn's Cinderella-inspired plot, introducing Sophie as a maid working for her stepmother before arriving unrecognized at the Bridgerton home.
Familiar faces like Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and more are back.
Part 2 drops February 26—so mark your calendars!