'Bridgerton' S4 trailer: Benedict and Sophie's story takes center stage

Trailer teases romance, art, and a dash of mystery

The trailer shows instant sparks between Benedict and Sophie as she leaves behind a glove at the ball.

We also get glimpses of Benedict exploring his passion for art while their romance unfolds.

It wraps up with the line: "True love wears no mask."

Part 1 hits Netflix on January 29.

Luke Thompson shared that the season will spend a full eight episodes digging into who Benedict is.