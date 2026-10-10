'Brinda Vihari' pushed November 20 to avoid 'Premada Oorali' clash
Brinda Vihari, the much-talked-about Kannada film starring Ganesh, has postponed its release from October 16 to November 20.
The team made this move to steer clear of competing with Premada Oorali, which is currently drawing crowds.
MLA and film producer Samruddhi V. Manjunath shared that this new date should give the film more breathing room at the box office.
'Brinda Vihari' 'Radha Radha' 11 million views
Directed by Srinivasa Raju, Brinda Vihari is a musical love story with Ganesh in a role he described as one of his favorite characters, promising fans a fresh avatar.
The soundtrack by Hesham Abdul Wahab already has people hooked, especially with one of the songs, Radha Radha, having crossed 11 million views online.
The cast also features Devika Bhat, Malavika Sharma, Rangayana Raghu, and Sadhu Kokila.
With around 1,300 screens planned nationwide, the new release date aims to avoid a box-office clash with Premada Oorali.