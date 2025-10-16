Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Federline's claims in memoir

Pop icon Britney Spears has hit back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline's claims in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew. The singer called the portrayal of her behavior "extremely hurtful and exhausting." In the book, Federline writes about their tumultuous marriage (in 2004) and subsequent divorce in 2007, which sparked a lengthy custody battle over their two sons.

Controversial claims What did Federline write about Spears? In an excerpt from the book published by The New York Times, Federline alleged that their sons would sometimes wake up to find Spears standing silently in their doorway with a knife in her hand. Federline also alleged that Spears used cocaine while breastfeeding. Meanwhile, he revealed he learned about the knife incident from their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Singer's rebuttal 'Gaslighting' by ex-husband, says Spears In a statement on Instagram, Spears disputed Federline's portrayal. She wrote, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting." "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys." She added that she had rarely seen her sons in recent years. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex," she wrote. "They need to take responsibility for themselves."

Conservatorship details Memoir discusses Spears's conservatorship and #FreeBritney movement Federline's memoir also delves into the conservatorship that controlled Spears's life and finances from 2008 to 2021. The arrangement led to the #FreeBritney movement, which sought to restore her independence. In his book, Federline suggested that while the movement may have "started from a good place," it was time for supporters to shift their focus toward a new initiative called "Save Britney."

Survival concerns 'Something bad is going to happen...': Federline on Spears Federline warned that the situation with Spears was "racing toward something irreversible." He wrote, "It's become impossible to pretend everything's OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour." "Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."