Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' cleared by CBFC after modifications
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, it has asked for some changes to be made before the release. The board requested modifications in the opening disclaimer, certain dialogues, and visuals, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday.
Modifications
Changes suggested in dialogues, visuals
The CBFC's Examining Committee (EC) asked the makers to redraft the opening disclaimer to state that the film is a work of fiction and that the makers abide by the rules.
They also suggested modifications to the visuals and background music during a climax scene.
Moreover, 57 seconds of Gautam Dhar's dialogues were censored.
Additional changes
Makers were asked to add a disclaimer against drug use
In addition to the aforementioned changes, the makers of Nayyi Navelli were asked to add a disclaimer against drug use at the beginning of the movie.
A static image was also added in scenes involving masala eating. After implementing these modifications, the CBFC cleared Nayyi Navelli on Monday, October 12.
The film has a runtime of 138 minutes (two hours and 18 minutes).
Meanwhile, the Balaji Mohan directorial also stars Addinath M Kothare and Sunita Rajwar.