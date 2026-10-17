'Expectations were high': 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star on sequel pressure
What's the story
As the cult romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 turns 11, actor Sunny Singh has opened up about his experience working on the film. In an interview with Variety India, he recalled how the film became a turning point in his career and continues to resonate with audiences. The movie was directed by Luv Ranjan and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Omkar Kapoor.
Behind-the-scenes
'There was a lot riding on it...'
Singh spoke about the pressure of working on a sequel to a successful film.
"We worked very hard on the film because the first Pyaar Ka Punchnama had become a hit, so expectations were much higher for the second one."
"There was a lot riding on it, especially because crores were being invested in a film built around a new team," he added.
"You don't always realize when a film is going to work."
Career milestone
Singh's 'gurdwara' prayers to land role
Singh also reminisced about his early days of auditioning for the film.
"I remember the early days when we were doing readings and working on the script."
"As a young boy, I remember going to the gurdwara and praying that I land the role."
"I had just met Luv Ranjan sir and was hoping everything would work out. I still remember that innocence."
"When he told me I was on board for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, I was thrilled."
Role
'They don't talk to me like I am an actor...'
The film's dialogues became popular among fans, with Singh revealing that people still approach him for relationship advice.
"Whether I am in North India or even somewhere in South India, people have given me so much love."
"They don't talk to me like I am an actor; they talk to me like I am family and even ask for relationship advice."
Future plans
Will Singh return for another 'Punchnama' installment?
When asked about his return to the franchise for another installment, Singh said it all depends on Ranjan.
"I really have no idea. It all depends on Luv Ranjan. He is the one who will decide everything."
Singh's association with Ranjan started with Akaash Vani, a 2013 film that explored marital abuse, before Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.