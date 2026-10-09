'Ramayana' star Chetan Hansraj begins shooting for medical thriller
What's the story
Actor Chetan Hansraj, who plays Mali in the upcoming film Ramayana, has begun shooting for a new medical thriller series titled OT No. 8 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. As per Variety India, the show is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and will premiere on Amazon MX Player. In the series, Hansraj will reportedly play a morally ambiguous doctor.
Career milestone
Cast and crew of 'OT No. 8'
Hansraj, who has appeared in several television shows, will be taking on the role of a doctor for the first time in OT No. 8.
The series is directed by Punarvasu Naik, who was also the executive producer of Waiting Hai, starring Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora.
The cast of OT No. 8 also includes Akshay Anand, Dhaval Thakur, Kanika Maheshwari, Khushi Mishra, and Twinkle Arora.
Previous work
Hansraj's role in 'Ramayana' and other work
In Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Hansraj played the character of Mali, Ravana's (played by Yash) maternal grandfather.
The film is one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema and will be released around Diwali 2026.
Apart from acting, Hansraj has also been working on microdramas and running his AI studio that does VFX for serials like Naagin 7.