'Ramayana' star Chetan Hansraj begins shooting for medical thriller

Hansraj, who has appeared in several television shows, will be taking on the role of a doctor for the first time in OT No. 8.

The series is directed by Punarvasu Naik, who was also the executive producer of Waiting Hai, starring Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora.

The cast of OT No. 8 also includes Akshay Anand, Dhaval Thakur, Kanika Maheshwari, Khushi Mishra, and Twinkle Arora.