Chris Hemsworth reveals why he didn't discuss Alzheimer's risk earlier

Hemsworth's concern is personal—his grandfather had Alzheimer's and his dad is currently battling it. In 2022, he found out through genetic testing on his Disney+ show Limitless that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, raising his risk by up to 10 times.

How has he coped with the media's reaction?

Even though Hemsworth tried to explain that having this gene isn't a "death sentence," headlines often made it sound like he already had dementia.

Frustrated but proactive, he started focusing more on family, healthy habits, and meaningful film roles.

He also released a documentary in 2025 about his father's journey with Alzheimer's.