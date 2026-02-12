'Citadel' S2 greenlit, but Amazon's $300 million gamble continues to haunt
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just made it official: Citadel is getting a second season on Prime Video.
In her words, "We have Season 2, for sure, but the rest? I have no idea."
The first season was reported to have cost as much as $300 million, though some reports say the total was about $235 million after reshoots.
Why did the show get delayed?
Citadel had a bumpy ride—reports have noted behind-the-scenes turmoil and creative changes.
The source does not specify when filming finished, nor does it report any release-window or delay—though Amazon MGM reportedly wasn't happy with the version they'd seen.
Meanwhile, this is what will happen in S2
Despite some local success, spin-offs Citadel: Diana and Honey Bunny have both been canceled.
Their stories will now be folded into Season 2, which will introduce new faces and see everyone take on Manticore; no return date has been announced.