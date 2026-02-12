'Citadel' S2 greenlit, but Amazon's $300 million gamble continues to haunt Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just made it official: Citadel is getting a second season on Prime Video.

In her words, "We have Season 2, for sure, but the rest? I have no idea."

The first season was reported to have cost as much as $300 million, though some reports say the total was about $235 million after reshoots.