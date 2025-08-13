Next Article
'Coolie' to have 5 shows in Tamil Nadu: Here's why
Rajinikanth's new film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, drops in theaters on August 14.
Tamil Nadu is making an exception for this release—cinemas can run up to five shows a day from 9:00am all the way to 2:00am.
It's Rajini's first team-up with Kanagaraj, and advance bookings are already buzzing worldwide.
Why the exception?
Fans in Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh get to catch Coolie even earlier—with shows starting at 6:00am.
But Puducherry isn't as lucky; high entertainment taxes (about 45%) mean only 15 theaters will screen the movie there, despite local cinema owners pushing for lower rates.