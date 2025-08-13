'Coolie' to have 5 shows in Tamil Nadu: Here's why Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

Rajinikanth's new film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, drops in theaters on August 14.

Tamil Nadu is making an exception for this release—cinemas can run up to five shows a day from 9:00am all the way to 2:00am.

It's Rajini's first team-up with Kanagaraj, and advance bookings are already buzzing worldwide.