'Coolie' to have 5 shows in Tamil Nadu: Here's why

Entertainment

Rajinikanth's new film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, drops in theaters on August 14.
Tamil Nadu is making an exception for this release—cinemas can run up to five shows a day from 9:00am all the way to 2:00am.
It's Rajini's first team-up with Kanagaraj, and advance bookings are already buzzing worldwide.

Why the exception?

Fans in Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh get to catch Coolie even earlier—with shows starting at 6:00am.
But Puducherry isn't as lucky; high entertainment taxes (about 45%) mean only 15 theaters will screen the movie there, despite local cinema owners pushing for lower rates.