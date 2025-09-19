Next Article
'Coolie' tops ₹325 crore chart; 'War 2' follows closely
Entertainment
August 2025 was huge for Indian cinema, with box office collections hitting a record ₹1,136 crore. The cumulative box office for 2025 releases up to August saw a 21% jump from last year.
"Coolie" led the charge, pulling in ₹325 crore and becoming the month's top earner. Big names like "War 2" (₹283 crore) and "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" also helped make this a standout month.
Hindi films still dominate, but regional cinema gaining ground
Malayalam movies saw their market share grow from 8% to 10% between January and August, thanks to hits like "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," which sold nearly four million tickets by mid-September.
Still, Hindi films held steady with a solid 40% share of the India box office—showing there's plenty of room for both regional gems and Bollywood blockbusters.