Bombay HC refuses to stop Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen Forever' release
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has denied an interim injunction against the production and release of the upcoming film Queen Forever, starring Kangana Ranaut. The decision was handed down by a single-judge bench led by Justice Sandeep Marne. According to Hindustan Times, the plea was filed by Phantom Studios India Pvt Ltd, co-producer of the 2014 box-office hit Queen.
Legal dispute
Phantom Studios claimed they were equal owners of 'Queen'
Phantom Studios argued that it and Jiostar India Pvt Ltd were equal owners of 50% of all intellectual property rights in Queen.
They claimed the co-production agreement clearly stated that derivative rights, including prequels, sequels, remakes, or any other work based on the movie or its characters, story, or other elements, would be jointly owned by both parties.
Allegations
Jiostar India violated co-production agreement?
Phantom Studios claimed that Jiostar India had violated the co-production agreement by proceeding with Queen Forever without their consent.
They stated they had not given permission for any adaptations, sequels, or derivative works of Queen and had issued several notices to Jiostar since April 2026 to stop making a sequel or any other content likely to create an association with Queen.
Goodwill concerns
Jiostar refused to share details of the sequel
Phantom Studios argued that the release of Queen Forever could harm the goodwill associated with Queen.
They claimed that Jiostar India had refused to share details of their project despite several notices.
Meanwhile, the original hit film came out in 2014 and earned ₹82.12 crore at the domestic box office and ₹93.05 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.