Culpa Nuestra, 'The Family Man' among top Prime Video shows

Spain's Culpa Nuestra led the charts, while the Culpables franchise collectively crossed 100 million viewers—a huge milestone. Germany's Maxton Hall Season 2 and Germany's The Tank followed close behind. Indian hits The Family Man (Season 3), Panchayat (Season 4), and Paatal Lok (Season 2) all landed in the top 10, showing global love for Indian originals.

Meanwhile, check out the upcoming international shows

The event teased new shows from around the world: Alia Bhatt appeared in a preview of India's Don't Be Shy; Chile brought The House of the Spirits; Korea showed off Siren's Kiss; while other titles like Masterplan (France-Italy) and Drawn Together (Spain) are also on the way.

Lots to look forward to if you're into international stories!