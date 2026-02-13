Culpa Nuestra, 'The Family Man' among top Prime Video shows
Prime Video just wrapped up its first-ever International Originals showcase in London on February 12, 2026.
Hosted by Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals, and introduced by Kelly Day, the event brought out stars like Stanley Tucci, Alia Bhatt, and Nicole Wallace to celebrate top non-English shows from the past year.
Indian shows loved globally; 'Culpables' hit 100 million viewers milestone
Spain's Culpa Nuestra led the charts, while the Culpables franchise collectively crossed 100 million viewers—a huge milestone.
Germany's Maxton Hall Season 2 and Germany's The Tank followed close behind.
Indian hits The Family Man (Season 3), Panchayat (Season 4), and Paatal Lok (Season 2) all landed in the top 10, showing global love for Indian originals.
Meanwhile, check out the upcoming international shows
The event teased new shows from around the world: Alia Bhatt appeared in a preview of India's Don't Be Shy; Chile brought The House of the Spirits; Korea showed off Siren's Kiss; while other titles like Masterplan (France-Italy) and Drawn Together (Spain) are also on the way.
Lots to look forward to if you're into international stories!