'DC' teaser: Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut is a bloody affair Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

The teaser for "DC" just dropped, and it's a wild mix of love and violence.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, usually behind the camera, makes his acting debut as Devadas, joined by Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.

The teaser skips dialogue and lets Anirudh Ravichander's background score set the mood.