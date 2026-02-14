'DC' teaser: Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut is a bloody affair
Entertainment
The teaser for "DC" just dropped, and it's a wild mix of love and violence.
Lokesh Kanagaraj, usually behind the camera, makes his acting debut as Devadas, joined by Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.
The teaser skips dialogue and lets Anirudh Ravichander's background score set the mood.
'DC' — release date not yet confirmed; slated for summer 2026
"DC" isn't your average romance—it kicks off with some serious chemistry but quickly spirals into intense clashes, earning its "bloody valentine" vibe.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran (of "Rocky" fame), the film is backed by a strong crew.
Mark your calendars: it lands in theaters summer 2026.