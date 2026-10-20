Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh name second daughter 'Devi'
What's the story
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have named their second daughter Devi. The couple revealed the name on Dussehra by sharing a family photo on social media. In the picture, Singh is seen holding their elder daughter Dua while she kisses her newborn sister Devi. Padukone holds little Devi in her arms. "Of Love & Abundance," read the caption shared by the pair.
Announcement
Second daughter born nearly 2 years after 1st
The A-list couple had welcomed their second daughter on September 19.
They shared the news with a simple and sweet message on social media: "Welcome baby girl," along with an evil eye emoji.
This announcement came nearly two years after they welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
Love story
Couple got married in 2018
Padukone and Singh's love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013.
What started as a film collaboration turned into a relationship that lasted several years before they got married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy.
They celebrated their wedding with two ceremonies, honoring both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions.