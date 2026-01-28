Delhi HC judge steps away from Rani Kapur's fraud case

Family drama over trusts and blocked access

Rani Kapur says that after a stroke in 2017, she was manipulated into signing blank papers that were later used to shift her assets into the RK Family Trust—despite earlier trusts naming her as beneficiary.

After Sunjay's death on June 12 this year, Priya reportedly took over key company roles and cut off Rani's access, even claiming email hacking.

Now, Rani is fighting in court to cancel the trust and get her assets back.