Delhi HC judge steps away from Rani Kapur's fraud case
Justice Vikas Mahajan has recused himself from hearing the lawsuit of 80-year-old Rani Kapur, the widow of industrialist Dr Surinder Kapur, which alleges that documents related to an unregistered family trust deed were forged and that there was collusion involving her late son Sunjay and his wife Priya to take control of her Sona Group assets—worth several thousand crores.
The case now moves to a new bench on January 29.
Family drama over trusts and blocked access
Rani Kapur says that after a stroke in 2017, she was manipulated into signing blank papers that were later used to shift her assets into the RK Family Trust—despite earlier trusts naming her as beneficiary.
After Sunjay's death on June 12 this year, Priya reportedly took over key company roles and cut off Rani's access, even claiming email hacking.
Now, Rani is fighting in court to cancel the trust and get her assets back.