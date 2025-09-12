Delhi HC protects Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights

The Delhi High Court granted an interim ex parte injunction in favor of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan , protecting his personality rights, on Friday. An ex parte injunction is issued without notifying the other party, especially in cases that require quick action. The court restrained online platforms from illegally using his name, images, and AI-generated likeness without permission. Justice Tejas Karia noted that unauthorized use of these attributes harms Bachchan's reputation and goodwill.

Misuse of persona Misuse of Bachchan's persona attributes The court observed that the attributes of Bachchan's persona, including his name, images, and signature, are being misused by defendant websites and platforms without his authorization. These unauthorized uses have been carried out using technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence. "These attributes are linked to the plaintiff's professional work and associations in the course of his career," said Justice Karia.

Legal proceedings 'Balance of convenience lies in favor of the plaintiff' The court held that Bachchan has established a good prima facie case for the grant of an ex parte injunction. It also noted that the balance of convenience tilts in his favor. "The balance of convenience lies in favor of the plaintiff and if an injunction is not granted in the present case, it will lead to an irreparable loss or harm to the plaintiff and his family," said the court.

Legal action Interim order passed on plea by Bachchan The interim order was passed on a plea by Bachchan seeking to protect his personality rights and restrain online platforms from illegally using his name, images, and AI-generated inappropriate and sexually explicit content. This comes a day after the Delhi HC granted relief to his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a similar case.