Delhi HC suggests mediation in Karisma-Sunjay estate dispute Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Delhi High Court has asked everyone involved in the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate dispute to consider mediation instead of fighting it out in public.

The mediation suggestion arose during hearings in a suit filed by Rani Kapur seeking cancelation of the RK Family Trust; the dispute involves multiple parties, with Rani Kapur as plaintiff and Priya Sachdev Kapur and about 22 others, including Karisma Kapoor's children, as respondents.

Priya has produced and relies on a will said to have been executed by Sunjay in 2025 in her favor, while Karisma Kapoor, acting for her children, has challenged that will as forged.

The court called the situation a "very sorry state of affairs" and urged both sides not to "wash dirty linen in public."