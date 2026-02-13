Dhanush served ₹20cr legal notice by 'Naan Rudran' producers
Entertainment
Tamil star Dhanush is facing a ₹20 crore legal notice from Thenandal Films.
The dispute centers on their 2016 project Naan Rudran, which was stalled halfway, with Thenandal alleging Dhanush gave call sheets to other films, causing major delays and financial losses for the studio.
Legal action looming for Dhanush
Thenandal Films says they spent big on the project—including paying actors like Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah—only for it to stall halfway.
Their lawyer warns that he was required to provide his dates by the end of 2025; that deadline has now passed (as of February 2026).
So far, Dhanush hasn't responded publicly; he's busy gearing up for his next releases, Kara and D55, in 2026.