Dhanush served ₹20cr legal notice by 'Naan Rudran' producers

Legal action looming for Dhanush

Thenandal Films says they spent big on the project—including paying actors like Nagarjuna and SJ Suryah—only for it to stall halfway.

Their lawyer warns that he was required to provide his dates by the end of 2025; that deadline has now passed (as of February 2026).

So far, Dhanush hasn't responded publicly; he's busy gearing up for his next releases, Kara and D55, in 2026.