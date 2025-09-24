Dia Mirza shares UN protest photos, calls for Netanyahu's arrest
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza shared glimpses from a big anti-Israel protest outside the United Nations in New York City on September 23.
The demonstration lined up with several countries recognizing Palestine and came just before Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled speech at the UN General Assembly.
Protesters called for Netanyahu's arrest in line with the International Criminal Court warrant accusing him of war crimes against the Palestinian people.
Actor has previously shared pro-Palestine posts
Mirza has often voiced her support for Palestine, sharing messages like "Let Gaza live" and using heart emojis in Palestinian flag colors.
During the UN event, she also posted a quote from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: "Power does not reside in the hands of those who dominate or divide."
The protest was organized by Palestinian rights groups with chants like "Arrest Netanyahu" and "Stop the Genocide."