Why did Diljit Dosanjh reschedule his Delhi concert?
What's the story
Singer Diljit Dosanjh will kick off his much-anticipated India tour with a concert in New Delhi. The event was originally scheduled for November 1 but has now been moved to October 30, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. BookMyShow confirmed this change in an official statement. "The Delhi show of Diljit Dosanjh's RuPay Aura India Tour has been rescheduled to October 30th, 2026," it read.
Respectful change
MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney had requested change in schedule
The schedule change was reportedly made to avoid the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney had appealed to Dosanjh and the organizers to shift the concert date out of respect for victims and their families.
After the change, Sahney thanked Dosanjh for accepting his request online.
Tour details
Dosanjh to cover 7 cities in 6 weeks
The tour will now cover seven cities over six weeks. After the Delhi concert, Dosanjh will perform in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.
Chandigarh is also a part of the tour, but its show details are yet to be announced.
The singer expressed his excitement for the tour earlier, saying, "Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa."
Performance highlights
Everything to know about the tour
During the tour, Dosanjh is expected to perform some of his popular songs. The singer-actor has an impressive fan base in India and abroad.
The tour is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. It follows Dosanjh's international run of the Aura tour, which has taken him to major venues across the world.