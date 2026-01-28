Diljit 'didn't have money' to watch 'Border' in theaters

Film journey

Dosanjh's excitement and gratitude for 'Border 2'

Dosanjh expressed his excitement about watching Border on TV, saying he had seen it two to three times. He also shared that he was grateful to be a part of Border 2. "The atmosphere in the theater during the film was incredible..." "I don't consider myself worthy of being a part of this film, but I am thankful for whatever God has given me," he said.