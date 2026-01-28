Diljit 'didn't have money' to watch 'Border' in theaters
Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Border 2, recently shared a nostalgic memory of watching the original Border (1997) on television. In an Instagram video, he revealed that he couldn't afford to watch it in theaters back then. "There was a huge buzz when Border released... In those days, our family didn't even allow us to go to theaters." "We also didn't have the money to watch films in cinemas."
Dosanjh expressed his excitement about watching Border on TV, saying he had seen it two to three times. He also shared that he was grateful to be a part of Border 2. "The atmosphere in the theater during the film was incredible..." "I don't consider myself worthy of being a part of this film, but I am thankful for whatever God has given me," he said.
Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie collected ₹30 crore on its opening day and continued to see growth in its collections. So far, it has raked in over ₹200 crore domestically and more than ₹277 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.