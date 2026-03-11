Dipika Kakar breaks down in Shoaib Ibrahim's vlog
Entertainment
Dipika Kakar got emotional in her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's latest vlog, which shows her recovery after a recent liver procedure.
She had a 13-millimeter cyst removed on February 23, 2026, following stomach pain. This came not long after major surgery for stage-two liver cancer last year.
The couple discussed her health struggles in a vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim.
Dipika shares her struggles
In the vlog, Dipika talks openly about being anxious for her first big blood tests since the procedure.
She shares how tough recovery has been, mentioning pain and worries that come up when she has time to think.
Despite the stress, she finds comfort in prayers and support from Shoaib.
Doctors are now considering immunotherapy as the next step in her treatment plan.