Dipika Kakar's tumor markers are normal, but hairfall is 'scary' Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Actor Dipika Kakar, who's recovering from stage 2 liver cancer, just shared on her vlog that her tumor markers are now normal—so she can hold off on her next major scan for two months.

While she's relieved about the good news, Dipika also talked honestly about losing a lot of hair due to treatment: "Hairfall is scary. Bahut zyaada gir rahe hain... When I come out of the shower, I don't talk at least for 15 minutes because hairfall is a lot. That is fearful for me."