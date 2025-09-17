Dipika Kakar's tumor markers are normal, but hairfall is 'scary'
Actor Dipika Kakar, who's recovering from stage 2 liver cancer, just shared on her vlog that her tumor markers are now normal—so she can hold off on her next major scan for two months.
While she's relieved about the good news, Dipika also talked honestly about losing a lot of hair due to treatment: "Hairfall is scary. Bahut zyaada gir rahe hain... When I come out of the shower, I don't talk at least for 15 minutes because hairfall is a lot. That is fearful for me."
Why does chemotherapy cause hair loss?
Hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy because these medicines target fast-growing cells—including healthy ones like those in your hair.
Dr. Meghal Sanghavi explains that this doesn't mean the cancer is back; tumor markers and scans are what really matter.
Gentle scalp care and eating enough protein can help manage the shedding, but always check with your doctor if you're worried about new symptoms.