Director Priyadarshan calls Bollywood entourages 'the worst thing' on sets

'Bhooth Bangla' reunites Priyadarshan with Kumar

Priyadarshan pointed out that South Indian film sets are much calmer, with entourages waiting their turn instead of crowding everyone.

He also mentioned it's odd that some entourage members earn more than seasoned actors, a big change from earlier days.

On a brighter note, his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is upcoming, reuniting him with Akshay Kumar and featuring stars like Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu.