Director Priyadarshan calls Bollywood entourages 'the worst thing' on sets
Entertainment
Filmmaker Priyadarshan isn't a fan of the huge entourages on Bollywood sets.
In a recent chat, he said these groups (think makeup artists and managers) sometimes outnumber the film crew, making it tough for directors to work and cluttering up the set.
He called this trend "the worst thing" happening in Bollywood right now.
'Bhooth Bangla' reunites Priyadarshan with Kumar
Priyadarshan pointed out that South Indian film sets are much calmer, with entourages waiting their turn instead of crowding everyone.
He also mentioned it's odd that some entourage members earn more than seasoned actors, a big change from earlier days.
On a brighter note, his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is upcoming, reuniting him with Akshay Kumar and featuring stars like Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu.