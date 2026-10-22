'Glee' reboot officially in the works at Disney
What's the story
The popular musical dramedy series Glee is getting a reboot on Disney+ and Hulu. As per Variety, the original show, created by Ryan Murphy, premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons. It followed a group of show choir members from Lima, Ohio, as they navigated the ups and downs of high school life.
Production information
More about the reboot
While the reboot has been confirmed, details about the new series are still scarce.
Disney has not revealed any additional information apart from confirming that 20th Television is producing it and that it will air on Hulu and Disney+.
Casting details are also unknown, but some of the original cast members are likely to return.
Murphy had previously hinted at this possibility in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating he had been in touch with around 10 original cast members.
Cast interest
Original cast members open to returning
Several original cast members have expressed their interest in returning for the reboot.
Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, told E! News at New York Fashion Week that she would be happy to join a Glee reboot.
Chris Colfer also spoke about the potential challenges of rebooting Glee without Naya Rivera but said he would consider it out of respect for fans.
Rivera tragically passed away in 2020 while trying to save her son from drowning.