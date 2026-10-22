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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Glee' reboot officially in the works at Disney
'Glee' reboot officially in the works at Disney
The original show ran for six seasons

'Glee' reboot officially in the works at Disney

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 22, 2026
11:25 am
What's the story

The popular musical dramedy series Glee is getting a reboot on Disney+ and Hulu. As per Variety, the original show, created by Ryan Murphy, premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons. It followed a group of show choir members from Lima, Ohio, as they navigated the ups and downs of high school life.

Production information

More about the reboot

While the reboot has been confirmed, details about the new series are still scarce.

Disney has not revealed any additional information apart from confirming that 20th Television is producing it and that it will air on Hulu and Disney+.

Casting details are also unknown, but some of the original cast members are likely to return.

Murphy had previously hinted at this possibility in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating he had been in touch with around 10 original cast members.

Cast interest

Original cast members open to returning

Several original cast members have expressed their interest in returning for the reboot.

Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, told E! News at New York Fashion Week that she would be happy to join a Glee reboot.

Chris Colfer also spoke about the potential challenges of rebooting Glee without Naya Rivera but said he would consider it out of respect for fans.

Rivera tragically passed away in 2020 while trying to save her son from drowning.

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