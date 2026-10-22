'Glee' reboot officially in the works at Disney

While the reboot has been confirmed, details about the new series are still scarce.

Disney has not revealed any additional information apart from confirming that 20th Television is producing it and that it will air on Hulu and Disney+.

Casting details are also unknown, but some of the original cast members are likely to return.

Murphy had previously hinted at this possibility in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating he had been in touch with around 10 original cast members.