'Distasteful, inappropriate': Trisha Krishnan on BJP leader's remark about her

Nagendran made the comment while speaking to journalists, saying actor Vijay should "come out of Trisha's house first, then something can happen," while responding to election talk. The remark quickly drew backlash, with DMK leaders calling it "inappropriate" and "crass."

Trisha's stance on the issue

Trisha's team made it clear she has no political ties and wants people to focus on her work, not her personal life.

She posted on X, "Disrespect should and always will be called out," standing firm against public shaming.