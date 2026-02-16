'Distasteful, inappropriate': Trisha Krishnan on BJP leader's remark about her
Entertainment
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan called out BJP leader Nagendran for a "distasteful and inappropriate" remark about her linked to the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.
Her lawyer said she never expected such words from someone in a top political role.
Nagendran's crass comment sparks outrage
Nagendran made the comment while speaking to journalists, saying actor Vijay should "come out of Trisha's house first, then something can happen," while responding to election talk.
The remark quickly drew backlash, with DMK leaders calling it "inappropriate" and "crass."
Trisha's stance on the issue
Trisha's team made it clear she has no political ties and wants people to focus on her work, not her personal life.
She posted on X, "Disrespect should and always will be called out," standing firm against public shaming.