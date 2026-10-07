Dolly Parton's estate accuses nephew of evading lawsuit service

Seaver, who was recently fired as Parton's head of security, has denied all allegations against him.

He filed a motion on October 2 asking the court to delay a hearing scheduled for Friday, October 9 because he couldn't find a lawyer.

His request was granted by a judge on Tuesday, pushing the hearing to October 20.

Seaver claimed he "immediately" started looking for legal representation after being served with a restraining order and lawsuit on September 23.