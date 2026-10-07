Dolly Parton's estate accuses nephew of evading lawsuit service
What's the story
The estate of legendary country singer Dolly Parton has accused her nephew, Bryan Seaver, of using barbed wire and a "no-trespassing sign" to evade service in a lawsuit. The allegations were made in a court filing that also claims Seaver threatened and attempted to intimidate the estate after Parton's death on August 25, reported The Guardian. Seaver had announced her death in a video, claiming it was "something Dolly asked of me years ago."
Legal proceedings
'Barbed wire draped across the handrails leading...'
According to the court filing, a process server attempted to deliver lawsuit documents to Seaver but was met with a "no-trespassing sign in the front yard and barbed wire draped across the handrails leading to the front door."
The estate alleges that Seaver tried to evade service of process.
The filing states that a process server attempted to deliver the lawsuit three times.
Legal delay
Seaver denied all allegations, requested delay in proceedings
Seaver, who was recently fired as Parton's head of security, has denied all allegations against him.
He filed a motion on October 2 asking the court to delay a hearing scheduled for Friday, October 9 because he couldn't find a lawyer.
His request was granted by a judge on Tuesday, pushing the hearing to October 20.
Seaver claimed he "immediately" started looking for legal representation after being served with a restraining order and lawsuit on September 23.
Allegations
Estate skeptical over Seaver's claims
The estate expressed skepticism over Seaver's claim that he tried to find legal counsel immediately.
They allege he never provided the name of any lawyer or reason why he couldn't meet his deadline to respond.
"He waited until the last moment to take any action, and the court should not reward that behavior," they wrote.
Separately, in an email allegedly sent by Seaver on August 21, he threatened to unleash his lawyers on an unidentified recipient.
Counterclaims
'Publicity stunt': Seaver denies all allegations
Seaver has denied all allegations, calling the restraining order a "publicity stunt."
He claimed that "threatening" comments shared in court filings were taken out of context in conversations with Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell.
Nozell has alleged that Seaver engaged in "relentless" threats.
The judge who granted the restraining order cited these threats as well as Seaver's alleged prior claim to have "access to weapons, experience with violence and intention to retaliate."