'Very heavy times': Angelina Jolie reacts to free speech decline

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie recently expressed her concerns over the current state of free speech in the United States . Speaking at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival, she said, "I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognize my country." While she didn't add any context or take any names, her comments come amid widespread criticism of Disney and ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely.

Free speech concerns 'Such times that we've to be careful not to say...' Jolie further elaborated on her fears as an artist and an American. She said, "My worldview is equal, united and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous." "These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. These are very, very heavy times we are living in together."

Discontent among Disney stars Mark Ruffalo, Pedro Pascal, others back 'canceled' Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel's suspension has been widely criticized by several Disney stars and Hollywood heavyweights. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said on Threads that Disney's stock will "go down a lot further if they cancel" Kimmel's show permanently. Pedro Pascal, who starred in Disney's Fantastic Four: First Steps and other upcoming Disney projects, expressed his support for Kimmel on Instagram. Tatiana Maslany and Damon Lindelof also voiced their dissent against the suspension.