'Drishyam 3' lands in theaters April 2, 2026
Entertainment
Drishyam 3 is officially coming to theaters worldwide on April 2, 2026.
Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, joined again by Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.
The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and brings back familiar face Murali Gopy and includes K. B. Ganesh Kumar.
Where can you watch it?
The movie will release in cinemas everywhere—Panorama Studios holds exclusive worldwide theatrical rights acquired from Aashirvad Cinemas.
What's new this time?
With the tagline "The Past Never Stays Silent," expect Georgekutty's secrets to catch up with him.
The film lists Satheesh Kurup, V. S. Vinayak, and Anil Johnson among its technical crew.
No confirmed Hindi release date (TBD).