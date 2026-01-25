'Drishyam 3' lands in theaters April 2, 2026

The movie will release in cinemas everywhere—Panorama Studios holds exclusive worldwide theatrical rights acquired from Aashirvad Cinemas.

What's new this time?

With the tagline "The Past Never Stays Silent," expect Georgekutty's secrets to catch up with him.

The film lists Satheesh Kurup, V. S. Vinayak, and Anil Johnson among its technical crew.

No confirmed Hindi release date (TBD).