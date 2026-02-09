'Drishyam 3' release date announced, final part promises big twist
Drishyam 3, the final chapter in the Malayalam crime thriller series, hits theaters on April 2, 2026.
Actor Asha Sarath (IG Geetha Prabhakar) teased a jaw-dropping twist at the end, saying fans should get ready to be "stunned" by how it all wraps up.
What to expect from 'Drishyam 3'
The film picks up with Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family still tangled in the fallout from a tragic accident involving IG Geetha's son.
Actor Asha Sarath (IG Geetha Prabhakar) teased a jaw-dropping twist at the end, saying fans should get ready to be "stunned" by how it all wraps up.
Director Joseph reveals why the climax is so important
Director Joseph revealed that Mohanlal encouraged him to develop this big climax right after Drishyam 2.
The film's official announcement date is not stated in the source. It marks the grand conclusion of the franchise.