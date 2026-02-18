Ektaa Kapoor follows Tanya Mittal on Instagram: 'Dream come true' Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor just followed Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal on Instagram, and fans are buzzing about a possible project together.

The follow was reported on February 18, 2026, and came several months after Kapoor openly said during a Weekend Ka Vaar appearance that she'd love to cast both Mittal and Amaal Mallik.

Tanya was clearly thrilled, calling it "a dream come true" as Salman Khan joined in the fun.