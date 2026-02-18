Ektaa Kapoor follows Tanya Mittal on Instagram: 'Dream come true'
Ektaa Kapoor just followed Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal on Instagram, and fans are buzzing about a possible project together.
The follow was reported on February 18, 2026, and came several months after Kapoor openly said during a Weekend Ka Vaar appearance that she'd love to cast both Mittal and Amaal Mallik.
Tanya was clearly thrilled, calling it "a dream come true" as Salman Khan joined in the fun.
Meanwhile, these are the controversies surrounding her currently
Even with this exciting attention, Tanya's still dealing with some Bigg Boss drama—she's had fallouts with Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik, plus actress Kunickaa Sadanand recently called out her fans online.
Still, Kapoor does have a track record of giving reality stars big breaks (think Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6), so this Insta follow might actually mean something big is coming.