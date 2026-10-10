Ella Langley's concert canceled due to 'serious security threat'
What's the story
Country music star Ella Langley canceled a scheduled performance at Tulsa's BOK Center, citing a "serious security threat." The decision was taken just hours before the show on Friday night (local time). Langley, 27, announced the cancellation on Instagram, expressing her regret and emphasizing that fan safety is her top priority.
Artist's statement
'This decision was made under the advisement...'
Langley wrote, "Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight's show."
She added, "This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team."
Artist's statement
'I refuse to put anyone in harm's way'
Langley further said, "I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can't tell you how sorry I am."
"This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else."
"I refuse to put anyone in harm's way."
Investigation update
'False bomb threat'
According to local outlet News on 6, the concert was canceled due to a "false bomb threat."
The Tulsa Police Department stated that they found "no credible threat" after investigating the venue.
They added that they had swept the area with their K-9, Bomb Team, Patrol, and BOK security for anything dangerous before the event.
Refund details
BOK Center says refund information will come out soon
The BOK Center also confirmed the cancellation, stating that "the safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority."
They added that ticket refund information would be made available as soon as possible.
The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.