Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar's 'Engaged 2' to premiere tomorrow
Entertainment
Reality fans, get ready—Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are teaming up for Engaged 2, premiering on JioHotstar Sparks this February 14.
The show was announced earlier this month and will also stream on OTTplay Premium.
This marks their first official collab since Bigg Boss OTT 2.
What to expect from the new season
Yadav, who made waves as the first wild card entrant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2, is back with a new twist alongside Shankar.
With the previous season featuring Uorfi Javed (now busy with Splitsvilla X6), fans are excited to see what fresh energy and chemistry Elvish and Jiya bring to the table this time.