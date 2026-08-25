'Awarapan 2' is slow but steady; earns ₹196cr globally
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is inching closer to the ₹150cr net mark in India. The film has been performing steadily at the box office since its release on August 14, despite a major drop in audience turnout on its second Monday. On Day 11, it collected ₹2.75cr net in India, taking its total net collection to ₹139cr, per Sacnilk. Its total India gross collections are at ₹165.75cr, and the global gross stands at ₹196.55cr.
New milestone
Hashmi's new milestone
The film's success has also resulted in a new milestone for Hashmi. Awarapan 2 has reportedly surpassed the profit percentage of his first superhit, Murder.
While the 2004 erotic thriller had recorded a profit of 200%, the sequel has reportedly earned an estimated profit of nearly 215% in just 10 days.
Box office performance
'Awarapan 2' becomes 5th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026
Awarapan 2 has also climbed the ranks of Bollywood's highest-grossing films of 2026.
It has surpassed Welcome To The Jungle, which had a lifetime collection of ₹137.93cr, making it the fifth-highest-grossing Bollywood release this year. Its next target is Dhamaal 4.
If the current trend continues, Awarapan 2 could cross the Ajay Devgn-led comedy's lifetime collection as early as its second week.
Cast details
Everything to know about 'Awarapan 2'
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 features Hashmi as Shivam Pandit.
The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar are also part of the cast.