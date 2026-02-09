Fake land documents: Vels Film International dealer cheated Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Santosh Reddy, a real estate dealer of the EVP Group, has been arrested after Vels Film International accused him and his team of cheating them out of approximately ₹22 crore in a land deal.

The deal was supposed to cover 34.75 acres in Sholinganallur—land now home to the Vels Trade and Convention Center with studios and theaters—but things took a turn when promised documents didn't check out.