Fake land documents: Vels Film International dealer cheated
Santosh Reddy, a real estate dealer of the EVP Group, has been arrested after Vels Film International accused him and his team of cheating them out of approximately ₹22 crore in a land deal.
The deal was supposed to cover 34.75 acres in Sholinganallur—land now home to the Vels Trade and Convention Center with studios and theaters—but things took a turn when promised documents didn't check out.
Vels Film International paid ₹15 crore and ₹6.81 crore under an agreement, totaling ₹21.81 crore, but later found that key documents from Reddy's side were missing crucial permits and certificates.
Police stepped in after a formal complaint and arrested Reddy.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities look for the other accused, highlighting how risky real estate deals can get if paperwork isn't solid.