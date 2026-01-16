'Tomb Raider' releases Sophie Turner's first-look; fans have mixed reactions

Prime Video has shared the first look of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series. The image, which appears to be a wardrobe test, features Turner in a green top, black shorts, and dark sunglasses. The caption reads, "Get your artifacts out. Lara's on her way... #TombRaider #WardrobeTest." While some fans praised her look, others criticized it.

Mixed reactions Fans divided over Turner's look as Lara Croft The first look of Turner as Lara Croft received mixed reactions from fans. One fan wrote, "Not gonna lie she looks perfect." Another said, "Where are the people who were saying that Sophie doesn't fit for the role of Lara?" However, a comment read, "I'm sorry but this looks like a cosplay. I really hope this isn't the final look." Another netizen said, "She looks marvellous, but her face doesn't give me Lara at all."

Cast details The series features an ensemble cast The Tomb Raider series will stream on Prime Video and boasts an ensemble cast, including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, and Bill Paterson, alongside Turner. Some actors will play iconic characters from the video games. Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, Lara's uncle; Martin Bobb-Semple will play Zip, Lara's tech support and close friend; Paterson will appear as Winston, the Croft family's long-time butler.

Series information New characters and production details revealed The series will also introduce new characters unique to the show. Weaver will play Evelyn Wallis, a woman who wants to exploit Lara's skills; Imrie will play Francine, an official at the British Museum; Sasha Luss will play Sasha, Lara's strong rival. The show is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also an executive producer and co-showrunner with Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken directs the series.

