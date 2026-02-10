'Farzi' is back! Raj & DK announce season 2
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video's hit series Farzi just got renewed for a second season, announced by creators Raj & DK on the show's third anniversary.
They teased the news with fun posts showing stacks of fake currency and captions like "Round 2 in progress" and "Second batch #WIP."
Season 2 filming to begin in March
Shahid Kapoor is back as Sunny, the clever con artist, and he's already hyping things up with a pic alongside Raj & DK saying, "The fakers are back at it @rajanddk."
Season 1 was a massive success with over 37 million viewers and ended on a major cliffhanger.
With production underway and filming expected to begin in March 2026 and a release date not yet announced, fans can look forward to more wild twists in Sunny's world of counterfeiting.