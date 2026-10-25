Fahadh Faasil's 'Karate Chandran' begins filming
What's the story
The much-awaited Malayalam film Karate Chandran, starring Fahadh Faasil, has gone on floors in Kottayam. The production team recently held the pooja and switch-on ceremonies, marking the beginning of this ambitious project. The film is a collaboration between Faasil, filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, and writer-producer Syam Pushkaran. It also marks Roy's directorial debut after serving as a co-director on several projects associated with Pothan.
Production details
Meet the rest of the team
The production team has reportedly planned a 140-day shooting schedule for Karate Chandran, with filming taking place in Kottayam and its surrounding areas.
The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas.Rakesh Haridas is the cinematographer, while Kiran Das is the editor. Justin Varghese has composed the music.
Cast details
About the movie and Faasil's recent project
Alongside Faasil, Karate Chandran boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Suresh Krishna, Spadikam George, Manohari Joy, Jaya Kurup, and Manjushree Nair.
The project is being produced by Faasil in association with Pothan and Pushkaran.
Meanwhile, Faasil's latest release was the Telugu fantasy film Don't Trouble the Trouble, which received mostly mixed reviews.