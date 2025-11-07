LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Michael' trailer: Jaafar Jackson dons role of his famous uncle
Summarize
'Michael' trailer: Jaafar Jackson dons role of his famous uncle

'Michael' trailer: Jaafar Jackson dons role of his famous uncle

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 07, 2025
10:42 am
What's the story

The first trailer for the much-anticipated biopic Michael, which chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has been released. The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, as the King of Pop. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2026.

Trailer highlights

Trailer showcases Jackson's journey to superstardom

The trailer for Michael shows Jackson in the studio collaborating with the legendary producer Quincy Jones, portrayed by Kendrick Sampson. Iconic songs such as Thriller and Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' are featured in the film, which will explore Jackson's life from being the lead singer of the Jackson Five to becoming a solo visionary. The film is produced by Graham King, who has previously worked on films like Bohemian Rhapsody.

Twitter Post

See the first look here

Cast details

Supporting cast and budget of the film

The supporting cast of Michael includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. The film reportedly has a budget of $155 million.

Controversy

Controversies surrounding the film

The Michael biopic has been under scrutiny for its handling of sexual abuse allegations against Jackson, which were revisited in Dan Reed's 2019 docuseries Leaving Neverland. Reed reportedly read an early draft of the script and called it "startlingly disingenuous," as it allegedly discredited both accusers. Plus, Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, dismissed any involvement in the film on Instagram, stating she had zero percent involvement and had given her notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with her.