'Michael' trailer: Jaafar Jackson dons role of his famous uncle
What's the story
The first trailer for the much-anticipated biopic Michael, which chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has been released. The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, as the King of Pop. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2026.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases Jackson's journey to superstardom
The trailer for Michael shows Jackson in the studio collaborating with the legendary producer Quincy Jones, portrayed by Kendrick Sampson. Iconic songs such as Thriller and Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' are featured in the film, which will explore Jackson's life from being the lead singer of the Jackson Five to becoming a solo visionary. The film is produced by Graham King, who has previously worked on films like Bohemian Rhapsody.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
MICHAEL - in theaters April 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bhe9GgdUHh— lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 6, 2025
Cast details
Supporting cast and budget of the film
The supporting cast of Michael includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. The film reportedly has a budget of $155 million.
Controversy
Controversies surrounding the film
The Michael biopic has been under scrutiny for its handling of sexual abuse allegations against Jackson, which were revisited in Dan Reed's 2019 docuseries Leaving Neverland. Reed reportedly read an early draft of the script and called it "startlingly disingenuous," as it allegedly discredited both accusers. Plus, Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, dismissed any involvement in the film on Instagram, stating she had zero percent involvement and had given her notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with her.