'Michael' trailer: Jaafar Jackson dons role of his famous uncle

The first trailer for the much-anticipated biopic Michael, which chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson , has been released. The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, as the King of Pop. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2026.

Trailer highlights Trailer showcases Jackson's journey to superstardom The trailer for Michael shows Jackson in the studio collaborating with the legendary producer Quincy Jones, portrayed by Kendrick Sampson. Iconic songs such as Thriller and Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' are featured in the film, which will explore Jackson's life from being the lead singer of the Jackson Five to becoming a solo visionary. The film is produced by Graham King, who has previously worked on films like Bohemian Rhapsody.

Twitter Post See the first look here MICHAEL - in theaters April 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bhe9GgdUHh — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 6, 2025

Cast details Supporting cast and budget of the film The supporting cast of Michael includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. The film reportedly has a budget of $155 million.