Hudson Williams's new show 'Yaga' sets India release
What's the story
The supernatural horror series, Yaga, featuring Noah Reid, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, has received positive reviews since its release. Variety India reports that the show will be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play starting November 6. The series had a preview screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
Series details
Episodes will release weekly
Yaga, an eight-episode series with 30-minute episodes, will continue to release weekly until its two-episode finale on November 27.
Meanwhile, the show made a two-episode debut on Friday on Crave (Canada) and AMC+ (US).
The show is a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects and ancient magic, and is shot in Victoria, British Columbia.
Plot
More about the project
Yaga follows private investigator Charlie Rapp (Reid) as he investigates the disappearance of a young fisheries heir, Henry Park, played by Williams.
The story takes a turn when Rapp clashes with local detective Sergeant Carson (Clark Backo) and becomes fascinated by Dr. Katherine Hargrove (Moss), a charismatic university professor.
The series is inspired by the Slavic folklore legend of Baba Yaga and is directed by David Frazee and Rachel Talalay.