Forest dies at 97, known as Apollo from 'Star Trek'
Entertainment
Michael Forest, best known as Apollo from the classic Star Trek, has died at 97.
The news was shared by his friend James A. Brown on Facebook this week.
Forest had recently been living at MorningStar Senior Living in Sparks, Nevada.
Forest logged more than 200 credits
Born Gerald Michael Charlebois, Forest's acting journey included more than 200 credits, from iconic shows like Zorro and Gilligan's Island to a return as Apollo in Star Trek Continues.
He even joined fellow Trek stars for the sci-fi parody Unbelievable!!!!! in 2020 and made a mark as a voice actor too.
His role as Apollo remained close to his heart, once calling it "really given [him his] 15 minutes of fame."