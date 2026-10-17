CBFC passes Abhinay Deo's 'Doosra' with 'A' certificate
What's the story
The recently released trailer of Doosra has been making waves with its unique narrative. The movie not only revisits Sourav Ganguly's iconic moment after India's historic win over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final but also tells the parallel story of Tara (Plabita Borthakur), a young girl living in a conservative home. Such themes usually get a 'U' or 'UA' certificate, but Doosra has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Bollywood Hungama.
Director's decision
'If you are okay with adult-rating...'
Interestingly, director Abhinay Deo opted for the adult certification instead of agreeing to certain cuts.
He explained his decision, saying, "It's an adult-rated movie due to a few scenes...I suggested a U/A rating. They agreed but asked us to cut 3 scenes."
"I told them, 'If we can get the film passed with an A-rating and without a cut, I won't mind.'"
"They said, 'If you are okay with adult-rating, we won't cut a single shot.' I agreed."
Film's achievement
CBFC let 'Doosra' show nudity for 2 seconds
One of the scenes that earned Doosra its 'A' certificate is when Tara's father (Ankur Vikal) finds her with an adult magazine as a child.
The scene features a frontal nudity shot from the magazine for two seconds.
Despite CBFC's strict stance on nudity, they let this scene pass.
Deo said, "It's an achievement as nowadays, even films with 'A' have to go through cuts."
Director's stance
'Those 2-3 shots, which they wanted to cut...'
Deo revealed, "Those 2-3 shots, which they wanted to cut, were integral to the film. One was the magazine shot."
"Then, we had a reference where we touched upon the Babri Masjid episode."
"They told me, 'Thoda kam kar do, change kar do.' I confessed that I didn't want to touch the film."
Doosra releases on October 23.