CBFC passes Abhinay Deo's 'Doosra' with 'A' certificate

Interestingly, director Abhinay Deo opted for the adult certification instead of agreeing to certain cuts.

He explained his decision, saying, "It's an adult-rated movie due to a few scenes...I suggested a U/A rating. They agreed but asked us to cut 3 scenes."

"I told them, 'If we can get the film passed with an A-rating and without a cut, I won't mind.'"

"They said, 'If you are okay with adult-rating, we won't cut a single shot.' I agreed."