'A Knight of Seven Kingdoms': Cast, plot, streaming details
What's the story
The latest addition to the Game of Thrones universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to premiere on January 18. The series will be available on JioHotstar in India from January 19. The show was first announced at New York Comic Con last year, with author George R.R. Martin and lead actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell introducing it. Here's everything to know.
Storyline
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Plot and cast details
The series is set during the peak of Targaryen rule, focusing on Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a humble yet brave young knight, and Prince Aegon Targaryen/Egg, his witty squire. Their journey across Westeros begins at the tourney of Ashford and leads to encounters that test their loyalty, courage, and moral compass. The trailer teases Dunk's transformation from an inexperienced squire to a knight who defends the powerless, with Egg adding warmth to their journey.
Production
Know more about episode list and production details
The series is co-written by Martin and Ira Parker, with Adina Smith and Owen Harris directing. The supporting cast includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, Sam Spruell, and Ross Anderson. The first season will have six episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes each. The episodes will be released weekly from January 18 to February 22.
Twitter Post
Revisit the trailer here
The final trailer for HBO’s #GameOfThrones prequel series, ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS,’ has been released! ⚔️🥚— westerosies (@westerosies) December 4, 2025
Premiering January 18 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/PCl9GxFHTV