'Gandhi Talks' trailer revives silent-film charm with Vijay Sethupathi-Arvind Swami

The trailer for the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks, directed by Kishore Belekar and starring Vijay Sethupathi , Arvind Swami , and Aditi Rao Hydari , was released on Tuesday. The film is set to hit theaters on January 30. Sethupathi shared the trailer on social media , writing: "Not every story needs words. Some are meant to be felt. This time, the screen doesn't talk. It makes you listen."

Trailer insights 'Gandhi Talks' trailer reveals contrasting lives of 2 men The trailer of Gandhi Talks introduces us to the lives of two men, Sethupathi and Swami. Sethupathi plays a man from a lower-middle-class background who takes care of his elderly mother. Meanwhile, Swami is a wealthy construction businessman. The trailer also teases a romantic subplot between Sethupathi and Rao Hydari's characters, who are neighbors and eventually fall in love with each other.

Plot development 'Gandhi Talks' explores drastic changes in characters' lives The trailer also hints at major life changes for both Sethupathi and Swami's characters, leading to drastic alterations in their behavior. We see Swami pick up a gun while Sethupathi is seen holding a small gift with the words "Save me" written on it. The film has generated immense interest among fans as it is a silent movie, relying solely on performances and emotions without spoken dialogue.

Director's insight 'Gandhi Talks' director explains vision behind silent film Earlier, director Belekar had shared his vision for Gandhi Talks, saying, "Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form pure performance and emotion." "The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and AR Rahman's score became the film's voice. With Zee Studios's, Meera Chopra's support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema."

