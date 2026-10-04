Talat Aziz treated for suffocation, discharged after minor building fire 

The five individuals who suffered from suffocation were Aziz, Shahin Aziz (30), Adnan Aziz (25), Bina Aziz (65), and Sikandar Singh (45).

They were rushed to a hospital for treatment and later discharged.

While Aziz, Shahin, Bina, and Singh were reported stable initially, Adnan was admitted to the ICU in critical condition but later stabilized.