Talat Aziz treated for suffocation, discharged after minor building fire
What's the story
Veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz (70) and four others suffered suffocation after a "minor fire" broke out at a residential building in Juhu, Mumbai, on Friday night. The incident occurred at Mittal Park, near the ISKCON temple in Andheri West, reported Hindustan Times. The blaze was reportedly caused by a short circuit and confined to one room on the ground floor of the six-story building.
Hospitalization details
All 5 were rushed to hospital
The five individuals who suffered from suffocation were Aziz, Shahin Aziz (30), Adnan Aziz (25), Bina Aziz (65), and Sikandar Singh (45).
They were rushed to a hospital for treatment and later discharged.
While Aziz, Shahin, Bina, and Singh were reported stable initially, Adnan was admitted to the ICU in critical condition but later stabilized.
Incident response
Fire was controlled by 11:58pm
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the call about the fire at 10:56pm on Friday.
Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 11:58pm, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.
The fire was extinguished using four DCP fire extinguishers and a small hose line from one fire engine after disconnecting the electricity supply.
No other injuries were reported in this incident.
Career highlights
All you need to know about Aziz
Born in 1956, Aziz is one of India's most successful ghazal singers. He initially trained in music under the Kirana Gharana and later studied under Pakistani Ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan.
In 1980, Jagjit Singh helped him release his first album, which made him a household name.
Apart from singing, he has also composed for TV shows like Deewar, Baaz, Adhikaar, and Noorjahan.