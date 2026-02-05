'Ghooskhor Pandit' in legal trouble over defamation claims
Netflix's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in legal trouble after a Delhi High Court petition called for its release to be stopped.
Advocate Vineet Jindal argues that the title unfairly links the respected "Pandat" community with corruption and bribery, which he says could harm their reputation.
The petition claims this violates fundamental rights under the Constitution and urges stricter regulation of OTT content.
Legal notice sent to Netflix
Mumbai-based advocate Ashutosh Dubey sent a legal notice demanding that Netflix drop the film's title.
He explains that "Pandit" stands for scholarship and spiritual leadership, so connecting it to corruption is "defamatory" and "community-vilifying."
After the teaser dropped online, social media saw calls for a boycott, with many users echoing concerns about misrepresentation.