'Ghooskhor Pandit' in legal trouble over defamation claims Entertainment Feb 05, 2026

Netflix's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in legal trouble after a Delhi High Court petition called for its release to be stopped.

Advocate Vineet Jindal argues that the title unfairly links the respected "Pandat" community with corruption and bribery, which he says could harm their reputation.

The petition claims this violates fundamental rights under the Constitution and urges stricter regulation of OTT content.