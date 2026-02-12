'Ginny Weds Sunny' sequel gets release date
Entertainment
Get ready for a fresh take on the Ginny Weds Sunny story!
The sequel, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, arrives in theaters on April 24, 2026.
This time, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar step in as the new leads for a modern love story that promises some twists from the original.
No OTT release this time
Unlike the first film that debuted on Netflix, this sequel is heading straight to theaters—no streaming details yet.
What to expect?
Filming is happening right now in Uttarakhand. The team even stopped by Rishikesh for a Ganga Aarti to kick things off with good vibes.
Expect bigger laughs, more surprises, and a quirky comedy style made for the big screen.