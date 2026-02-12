'Ginny Weds Sunny' sequel gets release date Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Get ready for a fresh take on the Ginny Weds Sunny story!

The sequel, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, arrives in theaters on April 24, 2026.

This time, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar step in as the new leads for a modern love story that promises some twists from the original.