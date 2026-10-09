Nana Patekar's death: Goa Police registers an Unnatural Death case
What's the story
The Goa Police have registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the sudden demise of Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar. The 75-year-old passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Goa due to cardiac arrest. The Panaji Police are now investigating the matter, reported ANI.
Investigation underway
Here's what we know
Patekar's body was taken to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula.
The hospital had also informed the police about the incident, leading to the registration of the UD case.
Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Head of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, had told ANI, "They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead."
Family statement
'Nana Saheb never truly leaves us,' said son Malhar
After the last rites were performed, Patekar's son Malhar addressed the media.
He said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal."
"Carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."
The actor was cremated with full state honors at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.