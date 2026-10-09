Nana Patekar's death: Goa Police registers an Unnatural Death case

Patekar's body was taken to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula.

The hospital had also informed the police about the incident, leading to the registration of the UD case.

Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Head of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, had told ANI, "They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead."